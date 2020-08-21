Comments (2)
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 80 new Coronavirus cases Friday out of 1,397 test results, and six additional deaths.
The deaths reported occurred were one person in their 50’s, one person in their 60’s, one person in their 70’s, two people in their 80’s, and one person in their 90’s. New reported deaths that had dates of death from August 13 to August 19, with four of them related to long-term care facilities.
The county-wide total number of cases now stands at 9,756 since March 14.
The total number of hospitalizations among all cases in the county stands at 915 patients.
The death toll has reached 304.
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:
