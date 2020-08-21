By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Remember the viral “Ice Bucket Challenge?”

Well, even though videos aren’t circulating anymore of people dumping ice on their heads, the ALS Association is still raising money and in a very similar way.

On Thursday, executives from Pittsburgh businesses were “soaked” in the fountains at PPG Place.

This was the fourth-annual “CEO Soak” all for the ALS Association of Western Pennsylvania and it raised over $87,000.

“I think this is a really important time for the community to come together,” said Nick Gigante, Vice President of Development for the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust. “Many of us are suffering, it’s been a hard time, but it’s particularly folks with ALS, their families, getting them key resources that they may not have right now, is a big part of the mission. That’s why I think this event is so important.”

There are, of course, less messy ways to cool off on a hot day, but this was a worthy cause.