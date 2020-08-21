By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The state’s auditor general says Brighton Rehab and Wellness Center’s then-managers refused to be audited last spring.

Auditor General Eugene DePasquale advised the state Office of the Attorney General Friday that his department wasn’t able to begin an audit of Brighton last spring because the managers wouldn’t cooperate and refused to even schedule a first meeting.

“My audit was planned to ensure that Medicaid patients receive the services for which the state is billed by direct care providers,” DePasquale said in a press release.

“I’d still like to audit Brighton and I’m very disappointed that they did not comply, but my audit team will not undertake this review while a state investigation is ongoing.”

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced last week that Brighton Rehab and Wellness Center is part of a criminal investigation. According to data from the health department, 332 residents were infected and 73 people died.