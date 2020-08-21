Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HAMPTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The Hampton Shaler Water Authority is reminding the public that a mandatory water conservation situation is in place stemming from the break of 16″ main on Wednesday.
Non-essential water use, including Filling pools, watering lawns, and car washing is to be avoided.
Repairs of the ruptured main are still in progress.
Repairs are expected to continue through Monday.
Conservation is in place for residents of the following areas:
- Hampton Township
- Shaler Township
- Sharpsburg Borough
- Etna Borough
- parts of West Deer Township
- Indiana Township
- O’Hara Township
The Hampton Shaler Water Authority will notify residents by phone when normal water usage can resume.
