By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More than two dozen people have been charged in connection with a fentanyl trafficking ring in Pittsburgh’s eastern neighborhoods and Wilkinsburg.
U.S. Attorney Scott Brady and other law enforcement officials held a press conference Friday to announce the news.
The investigation was led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation along with numerous other agencies, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, the Latrobe Police Department, the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, the Munhall Police Department, the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General, Allegheny County Probation, the Wilkinsburg Police Department, the Monroeville Police Department, and the Penn Hills Police Department.
Stay with KDKA.com for more details on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.