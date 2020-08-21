PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Sixteen counties, including several local ones, are under a Drought Watch.

The DEP put Armstrong, Blair, Butler, Cambria, Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Fayette, Huntingdon, Indiana, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, Perry, and Potter under a Drought Watch Friday.

Residents are asked to reduce their individual water use by 5 percent to 60 gallons today. That’s based on the statewide average of 62 gallons per person per day.

KDKA Meteorologist Mary Ours says the chance for rain keeps decreasing, which isn’t a good thing because most areas are dealing with moderate drought conditions. She says it doesn’t look like things will improve, even with the small amount of rain heading our way.

Friday will be mainly dry for most with highs in the upper 80s. Humidity is increasing as well especially for areas south of Pittsburgh. That’s where the best chance for any showers are today and along the ridges.

We stay hot and humid this weekend with some showers around on Saturday, but Sunday looks like a better shot for some rain and even a general thunderstorm.

There’s still going to be plenty of dry time and even some sunshine to enjoy this weekend. By next week after Monday it looks like highs could be back at or near 90 and dry.

