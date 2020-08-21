By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry released the employment situation report for July 2020 and the unemployment rate was up one-half of a percentage point to 13.7%.
The percentage was up 9.3% from July 2019.
The civilian labor force (estimated number of residents working or looking for work) was up 88,000 over the month due to gains of 44,000 in resident employment and unemployment.
The total number of nonfarm jobs were up 97,900 over the month to 5,525,900 in July and jobs increased in 7 of the 11 industry supersectors.
The largest gain in jobs was the leisure and hospitality industry, up 47,100 from June.
To read the full report, you can view it on the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry’s website.
You must log in to post a comment.