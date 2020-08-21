PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Childhood immunizations have dropped as parents have been afraid to bring their children to the doctor’s office for checkups.

“It is a trend that has been seen across the country,” says AHN Pediatric Alliance pediatrician Dr. Joe Aracri.

The government is now allowing pharmacists across the U.S. to help kids get caught up. An amendment under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act now lets pharmacists order and give vaccines to children ages 3 to 18.

“This change, this position from (U.S. Department of Health and Human Services) I think is really an acknowledgment that pharmacists are accessible, they are capable, and it’s really an opportunity to address a public health concern,” says Asti Drug pharmacist Chris Antypas.

The rules had varied by state. The emergency measure expands what is allowed in Pennsylvania.

“Only recently were pharmacists permitted to administer vaccines to children 9 years of age and older, specifically influenza,” says Antypas. “And that has been in the last one to two years.”

How this will work is still unfolding.

“This is brand new, this is hot off the press,” Antypas says. “We are still waiting for a response from the state because a lot of the rules are regulated at the state level.”

He admits giving a shot to squirmy, scared children will be a new experience. He expects childhood vaccines to be easy to order, that this will be a popular and convenient option for families, and that it will operate similarly to adult vaccines.

“My expectation will be that our standing orders will be updated to add all of the childhood vaccines,” Dr. Aracri said.

But Dr. Aracri says there are nuances and record-keeping involved.

“Certain vaccines can be given together, certain vaccines have to be spaced out by a month or so,” says Dr. Aracri. “We would ask the pharmacist to first contact us. We want to make sure that schedule is correct and avoid vaccine errors.”

He’s is torn on this expansion, though.

“Taking that away from the pediatrician decreases another touchpoint for pediatricians to be able to assess other things, like overall well-being of a child, the growth parameters, development, nutrition, and how things are going at home,” Dr. Aracri says. “The best way is to receive the vaccines at your pediatrician’s. That is going to be your medical home. We’re there to take care of the whole child, not just their immunization records.”

Lots of guidance will be needed to make this work seamlessly.