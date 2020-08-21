By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association has voted 25-5 in favor of beginning the fall sports season on Monday.

On Friday, the PIAA Board of Directors voted to permit fall sports like football, soccer, tennis, field hockey, girls volleyball and others to begin based on decisions made by the schools.

“The Board agrees the decision to compete in athletics should be made locally allowing for each school entity to decide whether to proceed and which sports to sponsor,” the PIAA said in a release.

“The PIAA is committed to providing a season for all sports and all student-athletes in the upcoming school year and will continue to remain flexible,” the PIAA added.

The board believes if each school listens to the health and safety guidelines, a return to competition should work. The board added it heard from thousands of student-athletes, coaches and parents since its last meeting.

Two weeks ago, the PIAA voted to delay the start of fall sports after Pa. Governor Tom Wolf made a recommendation that sports be postponed until January 2021.

Locally, Allegheny County and the WPIAL say the outdoor gathering limit of 50 still applies to sports, but teams on the sideline and the players on the field each count as individual gatherings. This means a game could have up to 150 people in three different “pods.”

Some local districts are looking at not playing this fall, including Pittsburgh Public Schools. Superintendent Dr. Anthony Hamlet says his administration recommended to the school board not to have fall sports.

“How can we conceivably not have kids in school but have kids in contact sports not wearing masks? So that was the mindset and we’re going to vote on it next Wednesday,” Hamlet said.

Dr. Hamlet says he’s not sure how the school board will vote.

