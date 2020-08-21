MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Right now, outdoor activities in Allegheny County are limited to just 50 people.

That is certainly an issue that will be considered by the PIAA as they discuss fall sports today, especially since those restrictions apply to sports.

Many local high schools are hoping for some kind of exemption and today it will be known what the county’s newest guidelines are.

Meanwhile, there have been discussions that the PIAA may vote against Governor Tom Wolf’s recommendation about not playing fall sports this fall.

If they do ultimately decide that, the Wolf Administration has said it won’t change its recommendation into an order.

However, Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine has expressed concern over fall sports, saying there’s been a “significant increase” in the number of young people with coronavirus.

She says it comes from data that she’s received from other states but health officials say they haven’t been able to track it to a specific game or practice.

One local athletic director says no fall sports would have a negative impact on communities.

“It’s a community event, it’s more than a sporting event,” said Bob Bozutto, North Allegheny Athletic Director. “It’s more than football, it’s really where the communities come together. There’s a lot of pride, a lot of tradition.”

The rest of the state currently has outdoor gatherings restricted to 250 people or less.