PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say they arrested a man on Edgerton Avenue at Hasting Street on Friday night after “multiple complaints from area residents.”

Local activist Lorenzo Rulli faces disorderly conduct and harassment charges, police say. Additional charges could follow.

Police say they “confiscated a megaphone as an instrument of crime.”

Rulli was arrested near Mayor Bill Peduto’s home, which has been at the center of two protests this week. Police say they used pepper spray and arrested a man at Mellon Park on Wednesday night after a protest. Demonstraters also spent 15 hours outside the mayor’s home from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning to protest the plainclothes arrest of a protester who was taken away in an unmarked van last weekend.

Earlier on Friday, Peduto announced changes to the police in response to protests.

There will be a new incident commander to oversee protests, as well as new seats at command posts for Civil Affairs and Public Safety Community Engagement staff who the mayor says “will make sure that responses to protest activity are not just tactical in nature, but balanced.”

