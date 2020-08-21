PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto is making changes to the police in response to protests.

There will be a new incident commander to oversee protests, as well as new seats at command posts for Civil Affairs and Public Safety Community Engagement staff who the mayor says “will make sure that responses to protest activity are not just tactical in nature, but balanced.”

There will also be a new oversight and command structure for the Police Special Response Teams, which are trained in crowd-control methods. SRTs will not be used as the primary units to respond to protests. Instead, the mayor says they’ll be dispatched “when absolutely necessary to protect the public health.”

The mayor says the SRT units will be subject to rules that city officials are working on. The guidelines will also formalize a ban of arrests

Mayor @billpeduto released the following statement regarding the responses of @CityPGH's @PghPolice to ongoing protests in #Pittsburgh. The Mayor has ordered a series of immediate changes to the command structure following recent events. https://t.co/dcHPpnuW7Y — Office of the Mayor (@TheNextPGH) August 21, 2020

“I have repeatedly watched interactions between police and protesters that escalated to uses of less-lethal weapons, arrest methods and other actions that I do not support, and which run counter to our common principles. This is not the reform I wanted, and that I continue to believe in today,” the mayor said in a statement.

Mayor Peduto indicated Friday that there’d be a major shakeup of Pittsburgh Police brass over tactics used in quelling protests.

BREAKING: Mayor Peduto to announce major shakeup of Pittsburgh Police brass over tactics used in quelling protests. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/VTHRWia71n — Andy Sheehan (@AndySheehankdka) August 21, 2020

This comes after two nights of protests outside of Mayor Bill Peduto’s home. Police say they used pepper spray and arrested a man at Mellon Park on Wednesday night.

KDKA’s Andy Sheehan reports Mayor Peduto was highly critical of the police confrontation at Mellon Park. He’s laying the blame on command staff and says change of assignments is needed.

Peduto highly critical of police confrontation with protesters Wednesday Night on Mellon Park. Lays blame on command staff. Says change of assignments are needed. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/tPjCXaKlle — Andy Sheehan (@AndySheehankdka) August 21, 2020

Mayor Peduto says police leadership has repeatedly failed to respond to his calls for restraint in dealing with protesters. He says he’ll be announcing assignment changes.

After front stoop talks between the mayor and protesters broke down Wednesday, police waited and declared an “unlawful assembly” around 10 p.m. The group of protesters marched along an exit route, set up by police, to Mellon Park.

In the police report, law enforcement says protesters blocked the intersection at Fifth Avenue and Beechwood Boulevard and pointed lasers at their eyes, which they say have been used by protesters in other cities in attempts to blind officers.

Police say they deployed OC pepper spray when a woman protester struck officers with an umbrella and then arrested 26-year-old Ian Frazier, who they say rammed one officer with his bicycle.

But an attorney who represents the protesters says it was the police who forced the confrontation, telling protesters to go into the park and then telling them the park was off-limits.

“When you funnel people into Mellon Park, only to tell them that is now the unlawful assembly and then you advance on them, that’s an entirely different situation,” attorney Paul Jubas told KDKA Thursday.

FOP President Robert Swartzwelder is predicting massive retirements of police in October when 268 officers become eligible, citing comments by Mayor Peduto and District Attorney Stephen Zappala over the police handling of the protests.

“They’re pinching the police in the middle and police officers feel that no matter what they do they’re going to be criticized by the two highest public, which is going to change public opinion and force negative ramifications on the the police officers and some police officers are going to say ‘ok you don’t want us, we’ll go and do something else,’” he said.

