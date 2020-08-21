GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Suspended Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Felipe Vázquez will remain behind bars on child sex charges.

A Westmoreland County judge denied his second request from bail, the Trib reported. Vázquez’s has been in the county jail since last September.

According to court paperwork, there was an alleged sexual encounter between an underage girl and Vázquez when she was living in Scottsdale. State police filed charges of statutory sexual assault, indecent assault and unlawful contact with a minor in connection with the alleged incident.

RELATED STORIES:

The suspended Pirates pitcher was then hit with nearly two dozen felony charges, including 10 counts of child pornography charges and 10 counts of unlawful contact after investigators served a search warrant and seized Vázquez’s electronic devices from his home in Pittsburgh. They allegedly found multiple photographs and videos of an underage female in “various stages of nudity.”

The pitcher is also facing similar charges in Florida and St. Louis.

The Trib reports he sought an emergency hearing for bail after a jail inmate tested positive for coronavirus. That inmate was in a courthouse holding cell before a hearing, and Vazquez was moved into a courthouse holding cell before a hearing.

He offered a $5 million Florida home as collateral to ensure future court appearances, but a judge still denied his request for bail, the Trib says.