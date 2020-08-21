By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NEW YORK (KDKA) – An 8-person outside committee will be advising NFL commissioner Rodger Goodell on issues related to coronavirus this upcoming season.
According to a report from Pro Football Talk, former Steelers’ safety Troy Polamalu will be a member of that committee.
The purpose of the committee to is to advise Mr. Goodell on whether games should be played and issues related to playoff seeding if it turns out some teams end up playing fewer than 16 games.
The report from Pro Football Talk also says the rest of the committee includes Champ Bailey, Isaac Bruce, Charley Casserly, Tom Coughlin, Marvin Lewis, Bill Polian, and Rick Smith.
It is unknown if the committee will produce objective standards and if their advice will apply to decisions made about the 2020 NFL season.
You must log in to post a comment.