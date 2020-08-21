CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 45 New Cases, 1 Additional Death, 9,549 Total Cases Countywide
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Troy Polamalu will reportedly be part of an eight-person committee advising the NFL on coronavirus-related issues.
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID-19, NFL, Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Steelers, Rodger Goodell, Troy Polamalu

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NEW YORK (KDKA) – An 8-person outside committee will be advising NFL commissioner Rodger Goodell on issues related to coronavirus this upcoming season.

According to a report from Pro Football Talk, former Steelers’ safety Troy Polamalu will be a member of that committee.

The purpose of the committee to is to advise Mr. Goodell on whether games should be played and issues related to playoff seeding if it turns out some teams end up playing fewer than 16 games.

The report from Pro Football Talk also says the rest of the committee includes Champ Bailey, Isaac Bruce, Charley Casserly, Tom Coughlin, Marvin Lewis, Bill Polian, and Rick Smith.

It is unknown if the committee will produce objective standards and if their advice will apply to decisions made about the 2020 NFL season.

Comments