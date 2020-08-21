PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Friday morning, thousands of families will be stopping by near Heinz Field to pick up items that are considered essential for students.

This year, that includes things like hand sanitizers and masks.

Among those in attendance will be Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto and Pittsburgh Public Schools Superintendent Anthony Hamlet.

Those two will be part of a group that will speak in the opening ceremony, expected to begin at 10:30 a.m.

This marks the eighth consecutive year Pittsburgh Public Schools has held this back to school event.

The event is open to all students and other items will be provided such as bookbags, free food, and other school supplies needed for class.

After the opening ceremony, the event begins at 11:00 a.m. and lasts through 3:00 p.m. in the North Shore. The event is drive-up only, no getting out of the car.

All Pittsburgh Public School Students are eligible for the event.

More information and specifics can be found on Pittsburgh Public School’s website.