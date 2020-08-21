PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Going on six months cooped up to shelter against the coronavirus is enough to test any relationship.

That’s why the return of the movie theatres is like a breath of fresh air for ‘date night.’ …but what if you are not ready to return to the communal experience?

The bars remain closed, and restaurants are severely restricted. Even the movie theatres will be limited to only 25 people per show.

So what are the alternatives?

Natalie Bencivenga is a syndicated advice columnist based in the ‘Burgh and says, “you know we have all the great museums around Pittsburgh and they are all reopening in different ways and different capacities. The Science Center, which has reopened, the National Aviary, and my personal favorite; Phipps. I love walking through a garden and especially right now you want to do something.”

If you are looking to get outdoors and a walk around a county park just won’t cut it.

Natalie says, “Here’s a few great places that I recommend and my friends have been using: Ohiopyle, the Laurel Highlands bike trail, the Great Allegheny Passage Trail. My favorite, my husband took me as a surprise, Raccoon Creek State Park. They have this beautiful wildflower trail and you don’t have to be a rock climber or wear hiking boots to use it and its beautiful to have that experience in nature.”

Or if you are looking for something less vigorous Bencivenga says, “I’ve even been going to farmers markets just for the experience of being in an outdoor environment and around people but you feel a lot safer because you are not indoors with the circulation of air.”

Bencivenga says even the strongest relationship needs some relief from the 24/7 closeness.

She says make arrangements for some alone time because no matter how wonderful you may be, your other half sometimes just needs space.