By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MORGANTOWN (KDKA) – Six West Virginia University students are facing sanctions for their roles in several parties near campus last weekend.
According to the university, the students failed to follow health and safety protocols put in place in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The university is planning to put the six students on probation.
If they are caught throwing parties again, they could be suspended or expelled from WVU.
