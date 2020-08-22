Comments (2)
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 61 new Coronavirus cases Saturday out of 956 test results, and two additional deaths.
The deaths reported are one person in their 50s and one in their 60s. Both deaths were associated with a long-term care facility.
All 61 cases are confirmed.
The county-wide total number of cases now stands at 9,817 since March 14.
The total number of hospitalizations among all cases in the county stands at 922 patients.
The death toll has reached 306.
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:
