PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The state, PIAA, and WPIAL have agreed to hold fall sports this season, with additional safety guidelines for athletes to follow.

As part of the vote, it is being left up to the schools to decided if they will move forward with holding athletics this fall.

One of the districts that may not play is Pittsburgh Public Schools.

Superintendent Dr. Anthony Hamlet says he is recommending to the school board to vote to not have fall sports.

“How can we conceivably not have kids in school but have kids in contact sports not wearing masks?” Hamlet asked. “That was the mindset and we’re going to vote on it next Wednesday.”

As Dr. Hamlet said, the school board is scheduled to have a decision on Wednesday.

He added that he’s not sure how the board will vote.

