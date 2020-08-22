By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A flood advisory has been issued for parts of Allegheny County.
The NWS Pittsburgh is saying that the advisory is for McKeesport, Duquesne and other surrounding areas. Monroeville, McKeesport, West Mifflin, Munhall, Jefferson Hills, North Versailles, Swissvale, White Oak, Clairton, Forest Hills, Wilkins Township, Duquesne, Turtle Creek, North Braddock, Glassport, Pitcairn, Homestead, Liberty, Wilmerding and Braddock are also affected by the advisory.
Please report any flooding in this area! Pictures are helpful!
The advisory is in effect until 8:15 p.m. tonight.
