CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 61 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Reaches 9,817
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The advisory is in effect until 8:15 p.m. tonight.
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Flood Advisory, Local News, weather

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A flood advisory has been issued for parts of Allegheny County.

The NWS Pittsburgh is saying that the advisory is for McKeesport, Duquesne and other surrounding areas. Monroeville, McKeesport, West Mifflin, Munhall, Jefferson Hills, North Versailles, Swissvale, White Oak, Clairton, Forest Hills, Wilkins Township, Duquesne, Turtle Creek, North Braddock, Glassport, Pitcairn, Homestead, Liberty, Wilmerding and Braddock are also affected by the advisory.

The advisory is in effect until 8:15 p.m. tonight.

WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.

Stay with KDKA as we follow this developing story.

Comments