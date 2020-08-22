Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
GREENSBURG (KDKA) – Another “Save The Post Office” rally will take place on Saturday, this time in Greensburg.
Beginning at 11:00 a.m. at the Greensburg Post Office, demonstrators will gather, calling to make sure the US Postal Service is fully-funded.
This comes after Pittsburghers showed their support for the US Postal Service on Friday in Squirrel Hill.
Organizers ask those in attendance to wear masks, bring hand sanitizer, and social distance.
