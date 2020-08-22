CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 45 New Cases, 1 Additional Death, 9,549 Total Cases Countywide
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

GREENSBURG (KDKA) – Another “Save The Post Office” rally will take place on Saturday, this time in Greensburg.

Beginning at 11:00 a.m. at the Greensburg Post Office, demonstrators will gather, calling to make sure the US Postal Service is fully-funded.

This comes after Pittsburghers showed their support for the US Postal Service on Friday in Squirrel Hill.

Organizers ask those in attendance to wear masks, bring hand sanitizer, and social distance.

