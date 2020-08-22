PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Washing your hands in rule No. 1 during the coronavirus pandemic.

And one local profit is making sure you have somewhere to do that even if you are outside. Hand-washing stations are coming to Pittsburgh.

“I was just at the Riverfront the other day and saw somebody who needed to wash their hands, but they didn’t have a space to do that,” said Matthew Galluzzo, the president of the Riverlife Pittsburgh, the organization that’s supplying the stations.

They will be placed along river walks and other spots around the city. As pandemic boredom brought more people outdoors, Riverlife figured people may want to wash away the outdoor germs.

“We’re seeing a 62 percent increase of people using our riverfronts for recreational use and so we want to meet that demand,” said Galluzzo.

The organization has five to 10 stations on the way but may order more based on demand.

“We are working with a vendor who will provide the hand-washing stations. They will then be serviced on a regular basis by that vendor,” Galluzzo said.

River Life is seeking help from our city’s artists for the final look. The theme?

“We are looking for eye-catching artwork that grabs people’s attention and effectively communicates about COVID-19 prevention,” said Galluzzo.

Earlier in the pandemic, the organization helped place social distancing signs on the Riverfront. This serves as a new reminder that coronavirus prevention can not be washed away.

“This is another way we can signal to folks that during this time we all have our part to play,” said Galluzzo.

The official location of the hand-washing stations are being finalized. They will be deployed in early September.

Artists need to submit their designs by Aug. 24. Click here for more.