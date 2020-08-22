By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For people collecting unemployment in Pennsylvania, they could soon see bigger checks.
The state applied for funding through the Federal Lost Wages Assistance Program.
“By failing to put out of work Americans first and extending the extra $600 per week federal benefit that ended in July, Congressional Republicans are forcing our hand to apply for these funds,” said Governor Wolf in a press release.
“The president’s convoluted, short-term program, which will likely only provide payments for five or six weeks, will pay those who are eligible only half as much as before and will make 30,000 Pennsylvanians ineligible to continue receiving an additional weekly benefit,” Wolf said.
The funds applied for would provide the additional $300 per week that has been recently discussed.
