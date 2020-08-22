PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Following a tense scene near Mayor Bill Peduto’s house Friday night, protesters are planning to continue their demonstrations on Saturday.

One protest comes after a week where tensions have grown from protesters after arrests and clashes with police.

This protest follows activist Lorenzo Rulli being arrested in the neighborhood of Mayor Peduto’s house.

He was taken into custody near Edgeton Avenue and Hastings Street.

Police say it was after “multiple complaints from area residents.”

Mayor Bill Peduto’s house has become the center for protests after the arrest of a protester last Saturday by Pittsburgh police in plainclothes and in unmarked white vans.

Protesters went to his home in Point Breeze multiple times this week, including sleeping overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

On Wednesday, protesters were back at the Mayors house and spoke with him before talks broke down and he went back inside.

Around 10:00 p.m. that night is when police moved the group to Mellon Park.

At Mellon Park is when officers clashed with protesters, pepper sprayed them, and arrested one man.

In response, Mayor Peduto announced changes to the Incident Command Team that oversees protests, new seats at the command post for Civil Affairs Unit and Public Safety Engagement staff.

Today’s Civil Saturday protest is expected to begin at 3:00 p.m.

Earlier this week, organizers would not say what is planned but expected more protesters to join.