Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are searching for three male suspects in a reported carjacking that took place on Taylor Street on Saturday morning.
According to police, officers spoke with a victim that stated the suspects displayed a weapon and demanded the vehicle.
Later, police spotted the vehicle in the 5000 block of Hillcrest Street and the suspects fled the vehicle on foot near Shamrock Way.
Officers searched for the suspects but were unable to locate them.
Their identities are unknown at this time.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
You must log in to post a comment.