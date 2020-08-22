CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 61 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Reaches 9,817
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Three male suspects stole a car along Taylor street just before 9:30 on Saturday morning.
Filed Under:Car Theft, Carjacking, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Police, Stolen Car

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are searching for three male suspects in a reported carjacking that took place on Taylor Street on Saturday morning.

According to police, officers spoke with a victim that stated the suspects displayed a weapon and demanded the vehicle.

Later, police spotted the vehicle in the 5000 block of Hillcrest Street and the suspects fled the vehicle on foot near Shamrock Way.

Officers searched for the suspects but were unable to locate them.

Their identities are unknown at this time.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments