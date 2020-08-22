PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today will be hot and humid with high temperatures in the upper 80’s.
There’s a chance for scattered showers today, but tomorrow will be a better chance to see more widely scattered showers and even a possible thunderstorm.
Nothing severe is expected.
There’s going to be plenty of dry time today as well.
High temperatures will stay in the upper 80’s over the weekend and into next week.
After Monday, it looks like areas will be back at or near 90 degrees!
The chance for rain sticks around for the start of the work week, but I don’t think it’s going to be enough rain to help our moderate drought situation.
