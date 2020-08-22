By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A digital divide has become more and more apparent as many schools begin classes online this year.
Today, state troopers helped to narrow that divide. They visited the Pittsburgh Connect Center in East Pittsburgh, handing out laptops, school supplies and sanitizing products to more than 100 families.
“It’s huge for us to give back into the community, especially the East Pittsburgh area,” Corporal Aaron Allen of PSP’s Heritage Affairs unit said. “We’ve been doing a lot of great work with the Connect Center and Pastor Nate, he’s really just opened his loving arms to have us collaborate on community service initiatives. And that’s why we’re here today. We’re very happy to be here.”
The troopers were handing out products donated by local businesses.
