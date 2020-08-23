Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 86 new Coronavirus cases Sunday out of 1,415 test results, and no additional deaths.
83 cases are confirmed and three are probable.
The county-wide total number of cases now stands at 9,903 since March 14.
The total number of hospitalizations among all cases in the county stands at 925 patients.
The death toll remains at 306.
