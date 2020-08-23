Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Sheriff’s office is warning people of a new phone scam that is targeting the medical community.
On it’s Facebook page, the Sheriff’s Office say that people received a call supposedly from them related to an outstanding warrant.
The scammer will then ask the victim to pay them with a money order or a gift card.
The Sheriff’s Office is telling people to not give them money or personal information.
They also want people to know they will never ask for money this way.
They ask you to contact them if you received one of these calls.
You must log in to post a comment.