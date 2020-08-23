Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A person had to transported to a local hospital following a vehicle accident in Pittsburgh’s Mt. Oliver neighborhood, according to Allegheny County dispatch.
The accident happened on the 600 block of Becks Run Road and was reported around 1:55 p.m. Sunday. One vehicle was involved, dispatchers say.
As of 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Becks Run Road between Wagner Street and Parkwood Road is closed to traffic indefinitely until further notice.
The cause of the accident is not known at this time.
Stay with KDKA as we follow this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.