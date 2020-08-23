By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WASHINGTON (KDKA) — The FDA is expanding a peach recall following a salmonella outbreak.

The recall covers all peaches supplied or packaged by Prima Wawona, including loose peaches sold from August 1 through August 3 and bagged peaches sold from August 1 through August 19.

The following products, listed by their name and product code, are affected by the recall:

Wawona Peaches – 033383322001

Wawona Organic Peaches – 849315000400

Prima® Peaches – 766342325903

Organic Marketside Peaches – 849315000400

Kroger Peaches – 011110181749

Wegmans Peaches – 077890490488

Product codes can be found on the bottom of each package. For loose peaches, they will have stickers on them identifying their price lookup code (PLU).

The following PLU codes are the ones affected by the recall: 4037, 4038, 4044, 4401, 94037, 94038, 94044 and 94401.

The FDA says common salmonella symptoms in healthy people include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain but it can lead to more serious illnesses. The FDA suspects that more than 60 people in nine states, including Pennsylvania, have been affected by the outbreak.

People with the recalled products should either throw the product(s) away immediately or return it to the store where they purchased the product(s) from for a refund. The FDA says any customers with questions should call Prima Wawona at 1-877-722-7554 from Monday to Friday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. or go to their website.