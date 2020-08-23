Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Sir Anthony HOPkins

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

This sweet young guy is Sir Anthony Hopkins. He came to Animal Friends with several other rabbits because the owner could no longer care for them. Sir Anthony Hopkins loves to explore and would love a large area to be able to run around. He is rather independent, but enjoys treats and would do well with training.

To find out more about how to adopt Sir Anthony Hopkins, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Shyann & Shylow

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Shyann may be a bit shy when she first meets you, but once she knows you, she loves attention, being petted and belly rubs. She also loves a teaspoon of Sheba Perfect Portions tuna or salmon moist food topping off her dry food each day.

Shyann is a talker when it comes to breakfast and will let you know if you forget. She is a beautiful girl and would love to have a forever home and keep you company.

To find out more about how to adopt Shyann, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Shylow is 3-years-old. He is independent and shy when you first meet him. But, once he gets to know you, he loves to be loved, picked up, held and wants you to tell him he is a good boy. Shylow is in a foster home and does well with the cats, kittens and dogs there.

To find out more about how to adopt Shylow, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

Jazz & Layla

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Jazz had a tough life before coming to us. Her previous owners threw a substance on her, and she was burned. Her hair will not grow back in that area. Despite everything, she loves being with you and is playful and affectionate. Jazz has been with us for a year.

To learn more about Jazz, watch her video here.

To find out more about how to adopt Jazz, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Layla is a beautiful Husky mix. She is house trained and good with kids, but not cats or some dogs.

She needs a home experienced with Husky personalities. Layla needs a lot of exercise. She likes taking walks with the volunteers. Layla can be stubborn and does not like left alone.

To find out more about how to adopt Layla, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

