PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Delta Foundation is officially dissolving, a spokesperson for the organization confirmed Sunday.

The 24-year-old LGBTQ organization is one of the largest of its kind in Western Pennsylvania. However, it has faced multiple challenges in the last few months due to the COVID-19 pandemic and an ongoing scandal with its former president Gary Van Horn. Additionally, there have been protests against the organization by local community members in recent years, including one held in July.

The Delta Foundation announced earlier this month that Pittsburgh Pride 2020 had been canceled.

A representative from Allegheny County issued the following statement about the latest development from the Delta Foundation:

“We are sorry to hear that the Delta Foundation is dissolving, but understand that the impact of COVID on its revenues, particularly the cancellation of PRIDE this year was just insurmountable. Delta’s work brought together more and more people each year to celebrate diversity and inclusion in our community. To have public officials, corporations, universities, labor unions and others participating in events made this community a welcoming one. We hope that Pittsburgh Pride returns like so many other activities and events in this community when COVID has dissipated and we can get back to a new normal.”

