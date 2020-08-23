CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 61 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Reaches 9,817
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
A man was shot in the chest and leg early Sunday morning.
Filed Under:Elmore Street, Hill District, Local News, Pittsburgh News, Shooting

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A shooting in the Hill District left a man in critical condition early Sunday morning.

Pittsburgh Police officers responded to a Shotspotter alert around 3:30 a.m. along Elmore Street.

When officers arrived, they were alerted to a male victim with gunshot wounds to the chest and leg.

Paramedics transported the man to a local hospital where he was last reported to be in critical condition.

Police have not released any descriptions of a suspect and are continuing to investigate.

Comments