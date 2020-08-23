Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A shooting in the Hill District left a man in critical condition early Sunday morning.
Pittsburgh Police officers responded to a Shotspotter alert around 3:30 a.m. along Elmore Street.
When officers arrived, they were alerted to a male victim with gunshot wounds to the chest and leg.
Paramedics transported the man to a local hospital where he was last reported to be in critical condition.
Police have not released any descriptions of a suspect and are continuing to investigate.
