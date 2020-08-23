PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We had some much needed heavy downpours Saturday, but still plenty of dry time.

Today, scattered showers and general thunderstorms will be more widespread.

It’ll also be hot and humid with high temperatures in the upper 80s.

This trend is thankfully sticking around, because we need a lot of rain to help out our moderate drought situation.

Monday, the chance for scattered showers is there in the afternoon along with high temperatures in the upper 80’s and humid conditions.

The big thing is the heat next week.

There will be sunshine and dry time, and an isolated storm can’t be ruled out pretty much each day.

How hot will it be? At or near 90 degrees is what it looks like from Tuesday through Thursday.

