MONROEVILLE (KDKA) – In a digital world, it’s not uncommon to find a home with several outdated electronics just collecting dust.
The challenge is getting rid of them safely.
The Pennsylvania Resource Council has the solution at its annual hard-to-recycle event, which will be taking old electronics including computers, TVs, cell phones, video game consoles, and other electronics.
On Saturday, August 29 beginning at 9:00 a.m. and lasting until 1:00 p.m. at the Next Tier Connect on Northern Pike, they will be accepting several types of electronics for a fee.
Those wanting to attend must register in advance, wear a mask, and remain inside their vehicle. They are also asking that all items wanting to be recycled should be in car trunks or truck beds.
A full list of fees along with other hard-to-recycle events in the area can be found on the PRC’s website.
