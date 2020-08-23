CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 61 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Reaches 9,817
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MONROEVILLE (KDKA) – In a digital world, it’s not uncommon to find a home with several outdated electronics just collecting dust.

The challenge is getting rid of them safely.

The Pennsylvania Resource Council has the solution at its annual hard-to-recycle event, which will be taking old electronics including computers, TVs, cell phones, video game consoles, and other electronics.

On Saturday, August 29 beginning at 9:00 a.m. and lasting until 1:00 p.m. at the Next Tier Connect on Northern Pike, they will be accepting several types of electronics for a fee.

Those wanting to attend must register in advance, wear a mask, and remain inside their vehicle. They are also asking that all items wanting to be recycled should be in car trunks or truck beds.

A full list of fees along with other hard-to-recycle events in the area can be found on the PRC’s website.

