Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 29 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Reaches 9,932
The Allegheny County Health Department issues a COVID-19 update daily at 11 a.m.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 29 new Coronavirus cases out of 690 test results, but no additional deaths.

All 29 cases are confirmed.

New cases range in age from 18 to 94 years with a median age of 45 years, according to the Health Department. The date of positive tests ranged from Aug. 17 through Aug. 23.

The county-wide total number of cases now stands at 9,932 since March 14.

The total number of hospitalizations among all cases in the county now totals 926 patients. Of all the hospitalized patients, 249 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 98 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The death toll stands at 306.

Here is the breakdown from the Health Department for age groups of the newly-reported cases:

  • 00-04 – 0
  • 05-12 – 0
  • 13-18 – 2
  • 19-24 – 4
  • 25-49 – 11
  • 50-64 – 4
  • 65+ – 8

This is the gender breakdown:

  • Female 19
  • Male 10

Health officials say, as of Sunday’s report, 143,484 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:

