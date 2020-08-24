CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 29 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Reaches 9,932
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MT. OLIVER, Pa. (KDKA) – Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was shot several times in Mt. Oliver.

Allegheny County Police’s homicide unit was called to investigate after a shooting in the 200 block of Anthony Street. The call came in to county 911 on 3:40 Monday afternoon.

Police say they arrived to the 100 block of Church Street and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to his lower body.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police did not release any details about suspects. Homicide detectives are initiating an investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

