By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved Pennsylvania for a new round of $300 in weekly unemployment benefits under a presidential order.

On Monday, FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor approved the state for the grant under the Lost Wages Assistance program.

“FEMA’s grant funding will allow Pennsylvania to provide $300 per week — on top of their regular unemployment benefit — to those unemployed due to COVID-19,” the release said.

FEMA says it will work with Governor Tom Wolf to implement a system to make the money available to residents.

President Donald Trump previously made up to $44 billion from FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund available to provide assistance to Americans who have lost wages due to the coronavirus pandemic.

