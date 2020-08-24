By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved Pennsylvania for a new round of $300 in weekly unemployment benefits under a presidential order.
On Monday, FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor approved the state for the grant under the Lost Wages Assistance program.
“FEMA’s grant funding will allow Pennsylvania to provide $300 per week — on top of their regular unemployment benefit — to those unemployed due to COVID-19,” the release said.
FEMA says it will work with Governor Tom Wolf to implement a system to make the money available to residents.
President Donald Trump previously made up to $44 billion from FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund available to provide assistance to Americans who have lost wages due to the coronavirus pandemic.
