FOX CHAPEL (KDKA) — Students in the Fox Chapel Area School District will head back to class today. But for those attending in person, some extra supplies will need to be packed — and it may not be what you’re thinking.

The district says they found Legionella in the water at several of its schools, including at its high school.

That’s why they’re asking students to bring their own water, but the school too will provide water bottles.

In a letter sent to parents, the district says water samples showed elevated levels at its three elementary schools and high school.

What is Legionella and just how serious is it?

Legionella can cause Legionnaires disease, which is a type of pneumonia.

Most outbreaks happen in large buildings where the bacteria can grow and spread more easily.

Meanwhile, today is the first day of class for students at Fox Chapel Area.

The district has presented options for students in families, ranging from five days a week of in-school instruction, a hybrid model, or all remote learning.

The district says these options allow them to incorporate time for sanitation as well as exercising social distancing on buses, inside classrooms, and in lunchrooms.

School leaders say there is the possibility that plans could change again in the next few weeks as they closely monitor information from the Allegheny County Health Department.