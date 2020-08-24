CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 29 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Reaches 9,932
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The Delta Foundation, dissolving after 24 years of operation, is no longer sponsoring Pittsburgh Pride.
Filed Under:Andy Sheehan, Delta Foundation, LGBTQ, LGBTQ+ Coalition, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Pride

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The LGBTQ+ Coalition has announced Pittsburgh Pride 2021 after the Delta Foundation dissolved.

Most known for its annual Pittsburgh Pride event, the Delta Foundation is dissolving after 24 years of operation.

The PGH LGBTQ+ Coalition held a press conference Monday afternoon at the City-County Building.

It says next year’s event will be “the most inclusive Pride yet,” held in collaboration with other LGBTQ+ organizations on June 4.

Early this year, the Delta Foundation’s former president, Gary Van Horn, resigned after he was arrested and accused of falsely representing himself as an Allegheny County Sheriff’s Deputy, putting police lights on his car and forging a county sheriff’s signature.

RELATED STORIES:

Just a few weeks ago, the Delta Foundation asked the District Attorney’s Office to investigate its finances under Van Horn. It also said that Pittsburgh Pride would be taking a “hiatus.” It was scheduled for the summer, but then postponed.

One of the more public signs of financial issues within the foundation came in 2018, when they brought pop-star Kesha to Pittsburgh for a concert. KDKA reported over a year later the organization still owed the singer nearly $200,000.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments