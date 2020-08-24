PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The LGBTQ+ Coalition has announced Pittsburgh Pride 2021 after the Delta Foundation dissolved.

Most known for its annual Pittsburgh Pride event, the Delta Foundation is dissolving after 24 years of operation.

LGBTQ Coalition announces 2021 Pittsburgh Pride in wake of Delta Foundation dissolution. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/R5Q6gJRHAu — Andy Sheehan (@AndySheehankdka) August 24, 2020

The PGH LGBTQ+ Coalition held a press conference Monday afternoon at the City-County Building.

It says next year’s event will be “the most inclusive Pride yet,” held in collaboration with other LGBTQ+ organizations on June 4.

Further details about entertainment, vendor registration, and for the first time, how Pittsburgh Pride 2021 will directly benefit the community are to come. All those interested in participating at Pittsburgh Pride 2021 may register their interest at https://t.co/aYmnT3VFdt pic.twitter.com/YAUZNcmvRj — PGH LGBTQ+ Coalition (@Pghlgbtq) August 24, 2020

Early this year, the Delta Foundation’s former president, Gary Van Horn, resigned after he was arrested and accused of falsely representing himself as an Allegheny County Sheriff’s Deputy, putting police lights on his car and forging a county sheriff’s signature.

Just a few weeks ago, the Delta Foundation asked the District Attorney’s Office to investigate its finances under Van Horn. It also said that Pittsburgh Pride would be taking a “hiatus.” It was scheduled for the summer, but then postponed.

One of the more public signs of financial issues within the foundation came in 2018, when they brought pop-star Kesha to Pittsburgh for a concert. KDKA reported over a year later the organization still owed the singer nearly $200,000.

