Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – State police are asking for help finding two alligators that were stolen from a pet store in Indiana County.
Police say a male and female were stolen from an outdoor enclosure at Pearce’s Pet Place in White Township.
The alligators weren’t for sale but have an estimated combined value of $2,000.
Pearce’s Pet Place is a family-owned business that sells reptiles, small mammals, birds, fish, insects and pet supllies.
Anyone with information about the gators is asked to call Trooper Barnosky at 724-357-1960.
You must log in to post a comment.