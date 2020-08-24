CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 29 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Reaches 9,932
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – State police are asking for help finding two alligators that were stolen from a pet store in Indiana County.

Police say a male and female were stolen from an outdoor enclosure at Pearce’s Pet Place in White Township.

(Photo provided by state police)

The alligators weren’t for sale but have an estimated combined value of $2,000.

Pearce’s Pet Place is a family-owned business that sells reptiles, small mammals, birds, fish, insects and pet supllies.

Anyone with information about the gators is asked to call Trooper Barnosky at 724-357-1960.

