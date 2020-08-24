Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Local congressional candidate Sean Parnell spoke in primetime during the opening night of the Republican National Convention.
Parnell spoke for nearly five minutes on Monday, talking about his time in the Army and his belief in President Donald Trump.
Parnell’s remarks also focused on leadership and bringing people together.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2020
“The number one leadership tenet of leaders is to do everything you can to bring people together,” Parnell told KDKA political editor Jon Delano last week.
Parnell’s opponent, Congressman Conor Lamb, was among the Democrats who gave a keynote address at the Democratic National Convention last week.
You must log in to post a comment.