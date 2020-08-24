CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 29 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Reaches 9,932
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Local congressional candidate Sean Parnell spoke in primetime during the opening night of the Republican National Convention.

CHARLOTTE, NC – AUGUST 24: In this screenshot from the RNC’s livestream of the 2020 Republican National Convention, Pennsylvania congressional nominee Sean Parnell addresses the virtual convention on August 24, 2020. The convention is being held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic but will include speeches from various locations including Charlotte, North Carolina and Washington, DC. (Photo Courtesy of the Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via Getty Images)

Parnell spoke for nearly five minutes on Monday, talking about his time in the Army and his belief in President Donald Trump.

Parnell’s remarks also focused on leadership and bringing people together.

“The number one leadership tenet of leaders is to do everything you can to bring people together,” Parnell told KDKA political editor Jon Delano last week.

Parnell’s opponent, Congressman Conor Lamb, was among the Democrats who gave a keynote address at the Democratic National Convention last week.

