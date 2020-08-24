CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 29 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Reaches 9,932
SWAT was called to the scene for reports of a man barricaded inside a home.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A SWAT team was called to the scene of a situation in Pittsburgh’s Brookline neighborhood.

Officers were called to a home on Norwich Avenue shortly after 3:30 Monday afternoon for reports of a man barricaded inside. A woman told police it started as a domestic dispute.

Police believed he was armed and called in SWAT for backup.

“Negotiators were in constant contact with the male by cell phone for a good two hours and were able to negotiate a surrender,” says Pittsburgh Police PIO Cara Cruz.

The situation ended peacefully shortly after 5:30 p.m.

The suspect was taken into custody and charges are pending.

