PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people are dead following several shootings in the City of Pittsburgh.

The latest shooting happened in Lawrenceville overnight.

KDKA has learned that a male victim died at an area hospital after being transported in critical condition.

Pittsburgh Police say they received a 911 call around 1:00 a.m. early Monday morning of a person having been shot in the 5100 block of Kent Way.

When they got to the scene, officers found a male with multiple gunshot wounds.

Medics took him to a hospital in critical condition but he would die a short time later.

Around 9:40 Sunday night, Pittsburgh Police received a shotspotter alert for a shooting in the 100 block of Penfort Street in Northview Heights.

There, officers found a male with a gunshot wound to the head.

Paramedics declared the victim dead at the scene.

In both cases, police reported no other injuries.

At this time, the identities of the victims have not been released.

Police have not releases suspect descriptions in either shooting.

Both shootings remain under investigation.

