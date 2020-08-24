PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburghers are enjoying the city’s outdoor spaces and riverfront now more than ever.

A space being talked about today is a brand-new elevated riverfront green space on the South Side.

The Terminal Building and Riverwalk Corporate Center in the South Side has been around since the 1800’s.

McKnight Realty Partners purchased this property in 2016 and converted it into an office and retail space.

But the newest addition features a 500-foot long elevated green park-like space with plants, flowers, and seating plus gorgeous views of the Monongahela River and the Pittsburgh skyline.

Down below the Highline is an additional public plaza to be used for farmer’s markets and eventually other events too.

There’s also a ton of interior parking, a public fitness center, and bike storage because the property sits on a bike path.

The cost of the Highline project once all complete is estimated at more than $100 million.

If you recognize the name, it was named and modeled after the Highline in new York City, one of New York’s most famous attractions and a must-visit.

The Highline opening here in Pittsburgh will certainly be a must-visit location as well.