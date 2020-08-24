PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More sunshine and hot, humid air today with highs again in the upper 80s.

We’re seeing the setup as yesterday with the chance of an afternoon/evening scattered thunderstorm popping up here and there with the heating of the day.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for parts of Butler County, in particular the area of Connoquenessing Borough, until 1 p.m.

The warning for parts of Armstrong and Clarion counties has been allowed to expire.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Connoquenessing PA until 1:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/Xrwd87amzv — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) August 24, 2020

Here is a snapshot of the radar right now. Expect some gusty winds and small hail in a few of these storms. pic.twitter.com/enukTcgwmN — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) August 24, 2020

Tuesday looks to be the stormiest day with almost the entire state of Pennsylvania under a slight risk for severe thunderstorms.

A cold front slamming into this hot, humid air mass will trigger thunderstorms from mid-afternoon Tuesday into the evening. Some of these could become severe with the greatest threats being damaging/gusty winds and hail.

Wednesday and Thursday will stay very warm with a chance of a shower/storm here and there, but Friday may be the best rain chance we’ve had in a month.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Tropical moisture from Laura will move through our region along with a cold front and we could see rain most of Friday, totaling around an inch or so. This would go a long way in helping to alleviate our moderate drought conditions and dry, crunchy yards.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.