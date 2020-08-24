PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Expect another hot day with afternoon storms giving a lucky few a temporary break from the heat.

I have us hitting 88 degrees today. That’s the same as yesterday’s high.

The scary thing is technically the air mass in place on Sunday is not as warm as the air mass that will be in place over this work week.

While there will be a chance for rain over the course of the week every afternoon, temperatures will still be near 90 degrees everyday.

Winds are expected to be out of the southwest at around 5 to 10 mph.

Looking ahead at rain chances, model data continues to show a trough pushing through on Tuesday afternoon bringing rain and storms.

Ahead of the rain, highs may surge to right at 90 degrees.

Scattered storms are expected on Wednesday and Thursday too.

Friday is the big question mark.

At this point, it appears that tropical moisture from Laura will move through southern Pennsylvania right along an approaching cold front sinking down from the north.

All this could come together to bring a nearly day-long rain chance for Pittsburgh to the south.

This is the area with the largest percentage of places under a moderate drought.

The storms may prove to be the drought-buster we need right now.

