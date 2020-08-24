By: KDKA-TV News Staff

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A 32-year-old Johnstown woman is accused of attacking a 12-year-old girl with a wooden spoon and recording the alleged assault.

The Richland Township Police Department says Emily Sarver is facing charges related to aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and corruption of minors, WJAC reports. According to WJAC, police said a family member revealed that Sarver filmed the beating and sent a copy to friends.

The criminal complaint says, according to WJAC, that Sarver waited for the 12-year-old girl to enter the living room before beating her with her hands and a wooden spoon for about seven minutes. WJAC reports that the girl tried to get away but was ordered back into the room to be attacked more in front of the camera.

Sarver has been ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.