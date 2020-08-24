PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Trans-Siberian Orchestra won’t be touring this holiday season.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra says they wanted to hit the road this November, but have decided not to “in the interest of public health and safety.”

“In a normal autumn, gearing up for tour, loading up the trucks, and making our way to rehearsal is the highlight of our year. It means that shortly thereafter, we are going to be in your city and doing what we love most, playing live for you,” their website reads.

“When we can all safely be together, we look forward to seeing you all again on tour. We hope you are all taking the necessary precautions to keep healthy.”

The group came to Pittsburgh last year.